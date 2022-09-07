Skip to main content

Daviyon Nixon Returns to the Panthers

Carolina's fifth round draft pick is back in the building.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer made it clear months ago that the roster needed to add a body or two up front along the defensive line and they finally did so earlier this week by signing veteran free agent Henry Anderson. 

To make room for Anderson on the 53-man roster, the Panthers shockingly parted ways with 2021 5th round draft pick DT Daviyon Nixon. Fitterer said one of the reasons why the team initially kept six defensive tackles on the roster was because of the versatility of Nixon to be able to play both end and tackle. 

Tuesday evening, Nixon surprisingly cleared waivers and is now back with the Panthers on the practice squad. In seven games as a rookie, Nixon flashed at times registering nine tackles, two QB hits, and 0.5 sacks.

