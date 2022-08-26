Denzel Mims Requests Trade from Jets; Could Carolina be a Landing Spot?

Wide receiver Denzel Mims set the college football world on fire at Baylor from 2017-19; the same three years Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was roaming the sidelines in Waco. Now, an opportunity presents itself for the two to be reunited in the NFL, if the Panthers are interested in adding another receiver.

On Thursday, Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, officially submitted a trade request to the New York Jets.

"It's just time," Slavin said in a statement. "Denzel has tried in good faith, but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given very few opportunities to work with the starting offense and get into a groove with them.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will make every effort to find him a new home where he can be a contributor."

In his first two seasons with the Jets, Mims has been a near non-factor in the offense recording just 31 receptions for 490 yards in 20 career games. The Panthers aren't in dire need of another receiver thanks to solid training camps from Rashard Higgins and Shi Smith, but you can never have enough weapons. If the Jets' asking price is a sixth or seventh-round pick, it may not be a bad idea for Carolina to consider the option.

