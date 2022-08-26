Skip to main content

Denzel Mims Requests Trade from Jets; Could Carolina be a Landing Spot?

Should the Panthers go after the former second round pick?

Wide receiver Denzel Mims set the college football world on fire at Baylor from 2017-19; the same three years Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was roaming the sidelines in Waco. Now, an opportunity presents itself for the two to be reunited in the NFL, if the Panthers are interested in adding another receiver. 

On Thursday, Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, officially submitted a trade request to the New York Jets.

"It's just time," Slavin said in a statement. "Denzel has tried in good faith, but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given very few opportunities to work with the starting offense and get into a groove with them.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will make every effort to find him a new home where he can be a contributor."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his first two seasons with the Jets, Mims has been a near non-factor in the offense recording just 31 receptions for 490 yards in 20 career games. The Panthers aren't in dire need of another receiver thanks to solid training camps from Rashard Higgins and Shi Smith, but you can never have enough weapons. If the Jets' asking price is a sixth or seventh-round pick, it may not be a bad idea for Carolina to consider the option.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17387051_168388579_lowres
Game Day

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Bills

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16613871_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Shi Smith Emerging Into a Breakout Star in Carolina?

By Schuyler Callihan
Rookie Grades From NFL Preseason Week 2
GM Report

Good & Bad From Panthers Rookies Through Two Preseason Games

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0239
GM Report

WATCH: Shaq Thompson Talks Returning to Practice

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18922472_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Breaking Down 10 Panthers on the Roster Bubble

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17114424_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Quick Hits: Shaq's Return, Question Marks with Roster, Baker's Play Since Named QB1 + More

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0234
GM Report

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Press Conference 8/23

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17211535_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Starting Five Has Been Decided for Panthers' O-Line

By Schuyler Callihan