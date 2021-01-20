Derrick Brown & Jeremy Chinn Earn PFWA All-Rookie Team Honors

If the Carolina Panthers needed any more validation that they drafted well in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, DL Derrick Brown and S Jeremy Chinn were named to the Pro Football Writers of America Rookie Team.

Brown, the 7th overall pick in last spring's draft, finished his rookie campaign with 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, two sacks, and four pass deflections. He did not register his first sack until Week 15 at Green Bay but was very disruptive on the interior that allowed for Brian Burns and others to collect sacks.

Carolina traded back into the 2nd round to select Southern Illinois' Jeremy Chinn who is seemingly the steal of the 2020 draft. He posted a game-high 13 tackles against the Vikings in Week 12 and also recovered a pair of fumbles for touchdowns in a span of just ten seconds. Chinn ended the year leading all rookies with 117 tackles and was named Rookie of the Month in both October and November.

