DJ Moore Fantasy's Value Heading Into 2022 Season

Carolina's No. 1 receiver is looking to take that next jump this fall.

DJ Moore has been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL over the past three or so years. Much of that has to do with not having consistent quarterback play, playing on a small market team, and a team that has won five games in each of the past three seasons.

Despite the lack of overall success of the team, Moore has been super productive eclipsing the 1,100-yard mark three years running along with notching four touchdowns each season. Obviously, he would like to cross the goal line a few more times but in order for that to happen, the Panthers need better play at quarterback, which he can't control.

With just a couple of weeks until the start of training camp, it's starting to look like the Panthers will ride with Sam Darnold once again. Although it won't help improve his numbers significantly, having Darnold at quarterback will be a "good" thing for DJ Moore fantasy owners considering how much he depended on him a year ago. At times, Darnold would have tunnel vision and just try to force the ball in Moore's direction.

Knowing how much new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo likes to sling the ball around the field, it will likely mean more opportunities to make big plays as well. So, what is the value of DJ Moore in the fantasy world?

Michael Fabiano and Amber Theoharis break it all down.

Michael Fabiano

"DJ Moore is not going to be an elite receiver on the same level as OBJ, we kind of already know that. But he's a very popular wide receiver two. DJ Moore, you want to talk about consistent, this guy has been uber consistent over the last few years.

"In the high stakes world, when we're looking at NFFC ADP data, DJ Moore is coming off the board as a WR20. If I look at the fantasy football world championships data, he's WR16. So DJ Moore is a very solid, maybe not the sexiest number two wide receiver, but he'll get the job done."

Amber Theoharis

"Just to give you an idea to your point about DJ Moore, he's overlooked a lot perhaps in drafts where people aren't experts. Looking at the Independence Invitational draft, he went ahead of Mike Williams. He went ahead of Diontae Johnson. He went ahead of Jaylen Waddle, AJ Brown, Tee Higgins, Brandin Cooks. I mean, those are some names, right? People that value consistency will take him. Now, he went right after Keenan Allen, Courtland Sutton, and Hunter Renfrow."

