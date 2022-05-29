D'Onta Foreman Discusses Overcoming Adversity + Why He Chose Carolina

There was a moment in D'Onta Foreman's life where he questioned if he would ever get another opportunity in the NFL. After just two seasons with the Houston Texans, he was released while recovering from an ACL injury.

Divisional rival, Indianapolis, claimed Foreman off waivers but just two weeks later he was waived once again, this time, with an injury settlement. Things started to look bleak for the former Texas Longhorns star running back, but his father, Darreck, played an important role in D'Onta's life and helped fuel him with motivation.

Unfortunately, Darreck Foreman passed away on October 15th in a singular vehicle accident in Oklahoma.

"I remember one of the last conversations I had with my dad, he was pretty much telling me that I could still play at a high level," Foreman said in last week's press conference. "Coming from him, that was one of those things that helped me stay focused even though things weren't going my way at the time. Before he passed away, I told him any opportunity that I got from last year, I would take it. Because at a certain point in time, I felt that it was over with. I feel like a lot of people counted me out, so I didn't know what was next but I had to stay ready because I had given him a commitment."

Last season, Foreman got that opportunity with the Tennessee Titans when starter Derrick Henry was forced to miss a bunch of time due to a foot injury. He took full advantage of his increased touches and rushed for 566 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

"I showed that I'm a player that can still play at a high level. I've been through all of the ups and downs, the injuries, and people having a lot of negative things to say about me early on in my career. It was a time for me to grow and coming back and getting that opportunity, I just felt like was something that I had to prove."

When it came to choosing a new home in free agency, Foreman was looking for one thing - to feel wanted.

"Honestly, I feel like I saw a team that wanted me to be here. That was one of the biggest things for me, coming somewhere where I was wanted and somewhere where I can fit in and I feel like that's been the case so far. As far as my role, whatever it is, I'll excel at it."

What that role will be is anyone's guess as he and Chuba Hubbard will split time behind Christian McCaffrey. Foreman could emerge into the clear No. 2 guy, but he will certainly play a big factor in short-yardage and goal-line situations which will take a few hits off of McCaffrey.

"He's a big back and I think that's important to have at winning time to put games away, to get the 3rd & 1, 4th & 1," head coach Matt Rhule said. "But I also think he's a guy that can catch. He's a guy who when you watch what he did last year at Tennessee, you saw great vision, you saw a guy that made plays, so he's a great compliment to that room."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.