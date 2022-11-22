What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Broncos

Just a few months ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were hoping that at a change at quarterback would help change the fortunes of their organizations. Instead, both teams roll into Week 12 with just three wins and have more questions than answers.

Carolina stumbled upon an identity in a Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago by rushing the ball 47 times and playing clock control, holding the ball for roughly 35 minutes. For whatever reason, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo went away from that identity this past Sunday as D'Onta Foreman only rushed the ball 11 times for 24 yards.

As for the Broncos, they began the season 2-1 but have dropped six of the last seven with their only win coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offense has failed to find any success, only scoring more than 17 points once this season.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have 43.7% chance to win while the Broncos have a 55.7% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.