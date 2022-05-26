ESPN Power Rankings Show No Love to the Panthers

After failing to surpass the five-win mark in each of the last two seasons, the bar is set relatively low for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. According to ESPN NFL Nation's Power Rankings, the Panthers are ranked dead last at No. 32.

"This could go either way. Darnold benefited in that Carolina made left tackle Ikem Ekwonu the sixth pick, strengthening an already rebuilt line that gave up 52 sacks a year ago. Darnold is best when not under pressure. At the same time, the Panthers traded back into the third round for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who will become the fan favorite to start if Darnold falls back into habits that have haunted him through his first four NFL seasons. This is Darnold's job, but only as long as he produces." - David Newton, Panthers reporter on ESPN.

As much as the offensive line has improved, the quarterback position is still one that could use an upgrade. I'm not extremely high on Matt Corral being the future of the franchise, but he just arrived so I'll give him a chance. As far as this year is concerned, Carolina is going to have a difficult time keeping its head above water if they struggle in that stretch of games where they play the 49ers, Rams, Buccaneers, and Cardinals.

This is going to be another subpar season, sure, but I'm not buying that this is the worst team in the league. When I look at Seattle's roster, Atlanta's roster, Detroit's, and even Chicago, I see less talent. The Panthers have explosive playmakers at wide receiver and running back and with a retooled offensive line, the offense should be respectable to some degree. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers are in really good shape as they return all but two key pieces (Stephon Gilmore & Haason Reddick) from a unit that finished in the top five of most statistical categories.

The Panthers are not destined to make the playoffs, but finishing as the worst team in the NFL is also not in the cards.

