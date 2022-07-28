Skip to main content

Fitterer is Making Calls to Free Agent Defensive Linemen

The Panthers are looking to strengthen their defensive front.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters at the end of mandatory minicamp that the team would like to add another big body on the defensive line along with another natural pass rusher.

During the team's offseason workout programs, they brought in veteran free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap for a visit but it was really just the first step of conversations. On Tuesday, Fitterer confirmed that Dunlap was one of several defensive linemen that they've called recently along with former New York Giant, Danny Shelton.

Dunlap, a native of North Charleston, SC, is set to enter his 13th year in the league, spending parts of 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the past two with the Seattle Seahawks. In 17 games with Seattle in 2021, Dunlap recorded 35 tackles, 14 QB hits, 8.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss. 

Shelton is entering his 8th year in the league spending time with the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and Giants. He doesn't provide much of a pass rushing presence with just six sacks in his career, but he would help clog up the running lanes alongside Derrick Brown.

With the retirement of cornerback Rashaan Melvin on Wednesday, the Panthers have an open roster spot, meaning they don't need to cut ties with anyone in order to bring in another veteran up front.

