Fitterer, Panthers are Leaving the Door Open for Cam Newton

"Matt has talked to Cam. I've reached out a couple of times. He knows where we stand. I think he and Matt had a really good conversation from my understanding, but yeah, we'll see where it goes," Fitterer said. "I think it has to fit both of us. It's not just us saying hey Cam come on back. He's got to want to come back. He's got to like the role, the room, and the situation. The door is open. I'd love to add someone with his leadership, his toughness. He brought so much to this team last year and stabilized it during a really hard time. He's a really special person."

When asked what Newton's role would be if he were indeed to return to the Panthers, Fitterer declined to really get into specifics. "I think anyone you bring in, you're competing. The best player is going to play."