Fitterer, Panthers are Leaving the Door Open for Cam Newton
Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers started with a bang but didn't end how he or the team envisioned. After serving as the backup in the win against the Arizona Cardinals, Newton was inserted into the starting lineup and was winless in five starts. Once Sam Darnold recovered from his shoulder injury, he regained the starting job and ran the offense for the final two games of the season.
As we enter the third month of the offseason, the Panthers are still in search of a starting quarterback. With several of the veteran options no longer available, Newton could find his way back in the Queen City to either compete for the starting job or help mentor a young quarterback that they take in next month's draft.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters Friday afternoon that he has had conversations with Newton and went into detail on where things stand between the two sides.
"Matt has talked to Cam. I've reached out a couple of times. He knows where we stand. I think he and Matt had a really good conversation from my understanding, but yeah, we'll see where it goes," Fitterer said. "I think it has to fit both of us. It's not just us saying hey Cam come on back. He's got to want to come back. He's got to like the role, the room, and the situation. The door is open. I'd love to add someone with his leadership, his toughness. He brought so much to this team last year and stabilized it during a really hard time. He's a really special person."
When asked what Newton's role would be if he were indeed to return to the Panthers, Fitterer declined to really get into specifics. "I think anyone you bring in, you're competing. The best player is going to play."
During his exit interview with the media at the end of the season, Newton said he would be interested in coming back to the Panthers but only if it's the right situation. He wants to be in a position where he can win.
"Yes, I still do think I can play at a high level, absolutely. But if an opportunity presents itself where I don’t necessarily need to play and it’s about winning, yeah, I’m willing to do that, too. Because this point forward, I’m not coming back for no 5-12. I’ll tell you that now. Winning makes everything better. So to what degree I’m willing to do — whether being the starter or not — if it’s about winning, I’m with it. And then if it’s not, then I won’t hitch my wagon to it.”
