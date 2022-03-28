Fitterer: 'You Can't Stop Swinging' on Quarterbacks

This may not be the best year to be a team that is in dire need of a quarterback given the overall strength of the position in this year's draft class. Unfortunately, the Panthers are one of a handful of teams that are desperate for a solution at the position after swinging and missing on Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold in consecutive seasons.

Even after two big whiffs, the Panthers aren't afraid to take another hack at the plate, but this time in the draft.

"That's why we did what we did in free agency, so we can have those options," Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said. "You absolutely want to hit on that pick. It's hard to pass on a cornerstone left tackle, whether it's a pass rusher, but quarterbacks are hard to find. Sometimes you have to swing and take a shot at these guys and if you miss, you can't stop swinging. You have to take a shot again. It's the most important position on the field. There's a lot of ways we can go, quarterback is definitely one of them and we do like these guys."