Five Panthers with Most to Prove During OTAs

OTAs are underway in Charlotte, so which Panthers are under the most pressure during this phase of the offseason? Here are five names that, to me, have the most to prove.

QB Sam Darnold

I'm sorry, but I can't help but have Sam Darnold on this list. It's too obvious. This is really his last chance to prove to the Panthers or the rest of the league that he is a capable starter. Each year since entering the NFL in 2018, his quarterback rating has decreased. It's getting to the point to where some teams may not even consider him to be a good No. 2 quarterback. With Matt Corral now in the building, it's going to push and test Darnold. Can he handle it?

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

The former 2021 2nd round pick saw minimal action last season despite having a good preseason/training camp. His role dwindled throughout the season and we even saw him become a healthy scratch against the Miami Dolphins. Can he live up to the billing and develop into a solid No. 3 option in the passing game?

OL Brady Christensen

I was going to put Robbie Anderson on this list, but wanted to diversify the group a little bit and throw a lineman on here. Christensen bounced around seemingly his entire rookie year. There was some thought that he could be the left tackle of the future after starting the last few games there. The Panthers drafted Ikem Ekwonu 6th overall, so that takes him out of the left tackle job. We can assume that he will slide inside and start at left guard, but he will battle with whoever gets pushed out of center - Bradley Bozeman/Pat Elflein. It's possible that Christensen could go from a surefire starter to out of the starting lineup if he doesn't have a strong offseason.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

The Panthers need more from Gross-Matos. Sure, they would like to have more of a pass rushing presence from him as well, but let's just start with staying on the field. He has been plagued with injuries throughout his first two years in the league which has slowed his development a bit. In spite of that, he has still made some big plays and shows flashes here and there of the player he can become. Now that Morgan Fox is no longer with the team, Gross-Matos has a wide-open path to not only starting but seeing the majority of the snaps.

LB Frankie Luvu

Someone has to fill Haason Reddick's shoes and I'm not sure if it's going to be Frankie Luvu or not, but it seems to be the most logical option given the roster. Every time Luvu was on the field in 2021, he was making plays and was constantly around the ball. The coaching staff feels like he can excel in an expanded role and he's going to have to.

