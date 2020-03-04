Five Potential Unexpected Breakout Stars For Carolina in 2020

1. RB Reggie Bonnafon

Bonnafon appeared in all sixteen games in 2019 and finished with 116 rushing yards and one touchdown to go along with six catches for 57 yards. Carolina's coaching staff has a lot of faith that Bonnafon can be a quality second option behind Christian McCaffrey due to his ability to run effectively and be a weapon in the passing game. In fact, I would be surprised if Carolina goes out and picks up another running back, either through free agency or the draft, because of the trust the team has in Bonnafon. If Bonnafon can elevate his game and produce and give McCaffrey a break, it will help the Panthers' offense take a step closer to being one of the best in the league, just like a few years ago during their Super Bowl run.

2. WR Curtis Samuel

Last season was the best season Curtis Samuel had as a pro. In 2019, Samuel led the Panthers with a total of six receiving touchdowns to go along with 54 catches for 627 yards. Carolina also utilizes his speed in the running game as well, and last season he had 130 rushing yards and a touchdown. Samuel has gradually put up better numbers as his career has gone on since he was drafted in 2017 out of Ohio State. Samuel's athleticism makes him a true weapon for the Panthers' offense, and now that D.J. Moore has emerged as a go-to guy, expect Samuel to be able to get more attention on the other side of the field.

3. CB Donte Jackson

Carolina drafted Donte Jackson in the second round in 2018 out of LSU with the hopes he would come in and be the answer to the Panthers' secondary problems that they had ever since Josh Norman left for the Washington Redskins. Jackson has had a solid start to his career as he has grabbed seven interceptions and registered 114 tackles. This year, Jackson will look to shine under newly hired defensive coordinator Phil Snow who also comes from Baylor. Snow's defensive schemes seem to be a perfect fit for Jackson so I expect him to have an even better year than his previous two.

4. Brian Burns

Brian Burns was the Panthers' 2019 first round draft pick when Carolina drafted him at No. 16 out of Florida State. The vision was to insert Burns into one of the NFL's best defenses and for him to learn leadership values from future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly. Burns finished his rookie season with 7.5 sacks which ranked fourth-most in the NFL for rookies. Aside from the sacks, Burns had a relativity quiet season with just 25 tackles. But Burns's athletic ability and high football IQ has Panthers' fans excited for the future, and now that Kuechly has retired, Burns will be asked to take a major leap from the role of pass rusher to an every down defensive leader.

5. Ian Thomas

With the departure of Greg Olsen, the Panthers are looking to fill the number one tight end position. Thomas put up bigger numbers in 2018 when Cam Newton played the majority of the season, and took a dip when he played with quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier- the lack of chemistry was noticeable. In 2018, Thomas finished his rookie season with 36 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, Thomas finished the year with just sixteen catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. With a healthy Cam Newton and Greg Olsen now gone, maybe Ian Thomas can finally make that leap to becoming a primary go-to guy throughout the season.

