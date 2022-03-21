Skip to main content

Free Agent QB Marcus Mariota Signs with Falcons

The Falcons have their replacement for Matt Ryan.

Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade 14-year starting quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 3rd round pick. Shortly after, the team agreed to a two-year deal with free agent Marcus Mariota, according to multiple reports.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected 2nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans where he spent the first five years of his career. During his tenure as the Titans' starting quarterback, Mariota posted a 29-32 record while throwing for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions. Midway through the 2019 campaign, Mariota lost the job to Ryan Tannehill and never got it back. 

Mariota has spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders where he appeared in eleven games but only threw the ball 30 times. 

Although Mariota is under contract for the next two years, this could just be the first part of the puzzle. The Falcons could look to bring in another veteran to compete for the starting job or they could draft one of the top quarterbacks in this year's class to develop under Mariota. 

