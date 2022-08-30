Full List of Panthers Roster Moves from Cut Day

The Carolina Panthers made several roster moves Tuesday to set the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Take a look at how they got there below.

Waived/cut

RB John Lovett

RB Spencer Brown

WR Brandon Zylstra

WR Ra'Shaun Henry

WR Keith Kirkwood

WR C.J. Saunders

WR Derek Wright

WR Charleston Rambo

TE Colin Thompson

OL Deonte Brown

OL Mike Horton

OL Sam Tecklenburg

DE Austin Larkin

DE Drew Jordan

DE Darryl Johnson

DT Frank Herron

LB Josh Watson

LB Arron Mosby

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

CB Madre Harper

CB Tae Hayes

CB Kalon Barnes

S Kenny Robinson

S Juston Burris

Placed on injured reserve

LB Julian Stanford

K Zane Gonzalez

