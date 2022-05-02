Grading the Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL Draft Class

Schuyler Callihan: B-

There weren't many opportunities at the plate for the Panthers in the draft, but overall, I think they made the most of it. They finally landed their franchise left tackle in Ikem Ekwonu and more importantly, did not reach for a quarterback at No. 6. I will admit, I was extremely surprised that not only Ekwonu was still available but that all of the top three tackles were still on the board when Carolina was on the clock. Had that not been the case, it would have been interesting to see what the Panthers would have done.

Moving up to get Matt Corral for a fourth and a future third makes a lot more sense than trading for Baker Mayfield, which they were very close to doing by the way. Corral may not develop into anything but if he does, you got him on a much cheaper contract and will be able to build a team around him. Personally, I'm not very high on him. In fact, I had him as the fourth-best quarterback in the class. I worry about him coming from an RPO centric offense that doesn't push the ball down the field, go through five and seven step drops and reading through progressions. It's going to take a while for Corral to really learn how to read coverages and know when to let it rip. At times, he had the turnover bug at Ole Miss. He has to avoid those games where he lets it become a serious problem. The good thing is, if they don't like how he is progressing in his rookie year and they have a top pick yet again, they can take another swing in a more talented quarterback class next year.

Beyond Corral, there's a lot of boom or bust scenarios. Brandon Smith has the measurables and is unbelievably fast for a linebacker. The same can be said for edge rusher Amaré Barno. The reason these two guys slid to where they did is their consistency. Both showed flashes of being legitimate playmakers but it didn't show up enough on film. Regardless, their athleticism was hard to pass up at the moment they were drafted. I really like the Cade Mays pick in the sixth round and think over time, could develop into a decent starting guard. He won't see much playing time early but he has the traits James Campen wants - a tough son of a gun. Kalon Barnes has a ton of speed and nearly set a record at the combine for the 40-yard dash. He can flat out fly but I think they like his potential more on special teams rather than at corner.

Overall, this is a class that could be re-graded in a couple of years as an A+ if these day three guys live up to their potential. With so much unknown about that, I can't go higher than a B-.

Jeff Haseley: A

We can grade players who have yet to perform at the next level but in essence, what we want is a grade of the process or a grade of increased optimism. The Panthers were able to improve several positions in this draft, most notably at offensive tackle, quarterback, and linebacker. It remains to be seen how much of an impact each will have on the team as a whole, but the fans can stand proud knowing the team's decision-makers exceeded expectations with this draft. Prior to the draft, the thought process was, will Carolina use the #6 pick to take a much-needed offensive tackle or a quarterback? Or perhaps lessen the degree of each player by trading down to get multiple picks and try to get both. Carolina stuck to their guns. They combined the highest need of an offensive tackle with a player of character and ability in Ikem Ekwonu, who is also already a fan of the team. Already a resident in the area. That scenario doesn't present itself often at all. For reasons unbeknownst to most of us, several quarterbacks fell in this draft. It was also a combination of other teams feeling comfortable with their current situation and/or the need to improve in other areas. Once the draft unfolded to their liking, enough to strike, without giving away too much in terms of future draft capital, Carolina made their move and reeled in their second big fish of the draft, taking the quarterback whom they contemplated with the 6th pick. We don't know if Matt Corral is the right decision - yet, but we do know that the fans can feel excited, optimistic, and grateful that to have the opportunity to find out.

Matt Welch: A

Carolina got it’s franchise LT and potentially it’s franchise QB out of the 2022 NFL Draft. If Matt Corral can pan out to live up to the expectations that fans have already levied upon him, the move to trade up and take the Ole Miss QB will go down as one of the best moves in recent history for the Panthers. Beyond that, making a conscious effort to shore up the offensive line this offseason was capped off by drafting Ikem Ekwonu, likely the best offensive lineman in the NFL Draft. Carolina potentially solved its two biggest needs early on in the draft, and it could lead to a playoff run rather than a Top 10 pick for the third straight season. Adding Brandon Smith was a nice touch. He’s a guy who has potential to crack the starting lineup or at least add much needed depth at linebacker. The late round picks were like most late round picks - likely projects that may not pan out. Overall, Carolina got better through the draft and that’s all you can ask for.

