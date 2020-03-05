AllPanthers
Grading the Panthers Trade for Russell Okung

Schuyler Callihan

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers tentatively agreed to trade five-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung.

The move was quite surprising considering that the Panthers gave up a much younger player, who is also significantly cheaper. Turner is set to make $8.5 million in 2020 with two years remaining on his current deal, whereas Okung will be earning $13 million and will be entering the final year of his contract.  Carolina does need to build its offensive line but was this the right move?

Personally, I see this as a lateral move at best. 

There is growing concern over Greg Little and whether or not he can handle the responsibilities of being a full-time starter. Although the move cures the need at left tackle, it now opens up a huge hole at right guard. 

The Panthers did receive some quality playing time a year ago from rookie Dennis Daley (South Carolina), but is he ready to take the next step? Judging by this move, the Panthers are showing confidence that he can be promoted to a starting role. 

The safer option would have been to keep Turner and draft an offensive tackle in the second round. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that is exactly what they did a year ago and it didn't seem to pay off. So, maybe being aggressive was the right choice, or was it?

When rumors first started floating around about the Panthers "shopping" Turner, I expected Carolina to be asking for draft picks in return. A five-time Pro Bowler for an expensive, aging left tackle straight up? Seems very risky to me. This move almost certainly rules out the possibility of the Panthers selecting an offensive tackle with the No. 7 pick. 

Although the Panthers did receive a quality player in return, I am not quite sold on this trade as it really just fixed one problem on the offensive line and created another. 

Grade: C-

What do you think about the trade? Discuss in the comment section below!

