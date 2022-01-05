Haason Reddick Reiterates Desire to Stay with Panthers

Linebacker Haason Reddick will be one of the big free agents that hits the market this offseason. The Panthers would love to have him back and will likely do whatever it takes to get a deal done.

A few weeks back, Reddick raved about the young talent on the defensive side of the ball and how he would like to continue to be a part of that in the future.

"Just looking at the talent that we have and all the young guys that we have in [Jeremy] Chinn, Derrick Brown, Brian [Burns]. You know, like, this is Brian's third year. Chinn hasn't played [much], this is only his second year. Derrick, this is only his second year. So, knowing that these kinds of guys are on the roster that's so young, so talented in a couple years when they hit their prime and when they get a couple more years of experience in the NFL under their belt, I just know the sky is the limit. It's rough right now but when we overcome that hump and everything is looking good, it'll be all worth it."

During Wednesday's media availability, Reddick made some comments about sticking to Matt Rhule's process despite a lack of results on the field. In doing so, he spoke as if he will be on the team in 2022 and beyond.

"We didn't hit our goal this year but we got next year. If we can keep the same pieces and get people to buy into the process earlier and everybody's jelling, then it makes for a better year with the team being together."

When asked point blank if he still feels the same about potentially returning to Carolina, he responded, "I don't know what's going to happen," Reddick said about free agency. "I've said it before, I let my agent and Scott [Fitterer] deal with that because that's not really where my focus is right now. But like I've said before, I definitely would love to be back. I've received so much love from teammates, coaches, the fan base - I love it here, I would love to be back. If the cards fall that way, then let's rock. Keep Pounding."

In 15 games this season, Reddick has registered 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

