    •
    December 16, 2021
    Haason Reddick Speaks on Future with Panthers

    Will the star linebacker be with the Carolina Panthers beyond the 2021 season?
    Sure, the Panthers made some clunker-ish deals in free agency this past offseason but they may have also had one of the best pickups that no one outside of Charlotte is really talking about - linebacker Haason Reddick.

    For a team that lacked generating a consistent pass rush a year ago, the Panthers knew that had to add some one to line up opposite of Brian Burns to create more problems for opposing offensive lines. In 13 games this season, Reddick has tallied 10.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss to go along with 58 tackles (34 solo). At the end of the season, Reddick will become a free agent and considering how he's performed thus far, he's due to earn a lot of coin. 

    There are several players that will be hitting the open market on the Panthers' roster including QB Cam Newton, C Matt Paradis, CB Donte Jackson, LB Jermaine Carter, and S Juston Burris. As much as GM Scott Fitterer would like to bring everyone back, it's just not realistic. Will he prioritize Reddick? I would imagine so. He's someone that understands the process of this coaching staff, understands his role in the defense, and will provide a veteran presence for this young team moving forward.

    On Wednesday, Reddick was asked if he would like to play in Carolina beyond the 2021 season. 

    "I love it here," Reddick stated. "If the cards fall right, I'd love to be here. I've grown to love the players here. I know the coaching staff here and I've grown to love the fans. The fans have showed me so much love and support. In all honesty, I do hope that I can be here next year."

    Although the Panthers are out of the playoff race with a 5-8 record, Reddick says it's the potential of this team is what stands out to him. He believes this team is inching closer to being where they want to be and he would love to be a part of that. 

    "I look at things on the bright side instead of worrying about what's going on right now. Just looking at the talent that we have and all the young guys that we have in [Jeremy] Chinn, Derrick Brown, Brian [Burns]. You know, like, this is Brian's third year. Chinn hasn't played [much], this is only his second year. Derrick, this is only his second year. So, knowing that these kinds of guys are on the roster that's so young, so talented in a couple years when they hit their prime and when they get a couple more years of experience in the NFL under their belt, I just know the sky is the limit. It's rough right now but when we overcome that hump and everything is looking good, it'll be all worth it."

    The Panthers will have roughly $29 million in cap space for the 2022 season. 

