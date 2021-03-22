How Free Agency Will Influence Carolina Panthers' Draft Plans

The Carolina Panthers had a solid free agency game plan in which they addressed some much needed depth issues on the defensive side of the ball. First-year GM Scott Fitterer executed on some team-friendly deals giving him the appearance of a seasoned pro. Altogether Carolina brought in LB Denzel Perryman, LB Haasan Reddick, DE Morgan Fox and CB Rashaan Melvin to add some veterans to the young defensive unit.

WR David Moore and TE Dan Arnold were the top offensive signings along with a couple linemen. This sets things up to do a complete reversal of what the team did a year ago.

The 2020 offseason started off with the Panthers addressing the offensive side of the ball in free agency by bringing in QB Teddy Bridgewater and WR Robby Anderson. With the offense upgraded so heavily, Carolina decided to draft defensive players with all seven of its draft picks.

Could the Panthers flip last year's script and draft all offensive players? Unlikely. However it is fun to think about. The fact of the matter is that the team still has a few holes on the defense to address - cornerback, in particular. Having said that the offense seems to be the weaker unit compared to the defense heading into the draft. It would be smart for Carolina to use most of its 2021 draft capital to help improve Joe Brady's squad.

Here are some offensive players that the Panthers should target in each round:

Round 1:

QB Justin Fields (Ohio State) QB Trey Lance (NDSU) TE Kyle Pitts (Florida) OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

With the No. 8 overall pick it would be surprising if the Panthers don't address the franchise quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson's future appears to be in question making a future in Carolina more and more unlikely. If Justin Fields is available I think he is a no-brainer. If not, Trey Lance is a great consolation prize. If Carolina rejects the idea of going QB in the first round altogether, then Kyle Pitts and Rashawn Slater are the realistic choices to be made.

Round 2:

TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State) WR Rondale Moore (Purdue) WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU) OL Dillon Radunz (NDSU)

There isn't really a QB that will slip into the second round that fits the Panthers' offense unless Mac Jones slides. This is highly unlikely. Luckily for Carolina there are some great offensive playmakers in this round. Pat Freiermuth is the second best TE in the draft and could be a red zone machine. Rondale Moore is Steve Smith 2.0 and Terrace Marshall Jr. would finally give the Panthers a big WR at 6-foot-3. You also can't go wrong with a lineman like Dillon Radunz to protect whoever is at QB.

Round 3:

QB Kyle Trask (Florida) TE Brevin Jordan (Miami) RB Kenny Gainwell (Memphis)

I'm not convinced that Kyle Trask would fit into Joe Brady's scheme very well but if he is available in the third round, then the Panthers have to at least consider him. Brevin Jordan is an extremely athletic TE that could actually make up for some of the versatility that Curtis Samuel left behind. Kenny Gainwell might be the closest thing to Christian McCaffrey in this year's draft. He is an exceptional pass-catcher out of the backfield and could be absolutely vital if CMC failed to stay healthy again this season.

Round 4:

WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson) WR Seth Williams (Auburn) RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State) OL Liam Eichenburg (Notre Dame)

Another great round to target some talented wideouts. Amari Rodgers would fit perfectly with Bridgewater's check-downs because of his ability to make plays after the catch. Trey Sermon could be the thunder to CMC's lightning. Liam Eichenburg would be a great young OL to mix in with the veterans that the team currently has.

Round 5:

QB Kellen Mond (Miss. State) QB Sam Ehlinger (Texas) RB Jaret Patterson (Buffalo)

If Carolina passes on a QB in the first round, then this will be the round to make up for it. Sam Ehlinger and Kellen Mond are both underrated QB's that could possibly develop into franchise guys. Jaret Patterson is an extremely talented RB that could fill in nicely as CMC's backup.

Round 6:

RB Demetric Felton (UCLA) OL Walker Little (Stanford) OL Kayoda Awosika (Buffalo)

This is the round to pick up a couple linemen that fall through the cracks of the draft. The Panthers have a few sixth-rounders which can be used to fill out the OL depth. Demetric Felton is also an intriguing playmaker. He started his collegiate career as a slot receiver but quickly moved to running back. Sounds similar to Curtis Samuel if you ask me.

