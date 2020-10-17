How Teddy Bridgewater Stacks Up Against the Rest of the NFL QB's

When you think of who are some of the best quarterbacks in the league, I'm not so sure that many folks think about Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater.

To say the least, Bridgewater has played really good football and has turned a lot of heads by helping the Panthers get on a three-game winning streak. Heck, there's not a lot of people that believed that Carolina would win three games all season.

But how good has Bridgewater really been? Well, let's dive in shall we?

Completion Percentage: 1st (73.4%)

Anytime you have a quarterback completing 66% or more of his passes, you should have a very successful offense. Bridgewater is shattering that mark at the moment and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. He has a real deal of comfort in this offense and knows where to put the ball and when to take risks. The one thing Bridgewater will not do is force the ball into a tight window or double coverage. This is a big part in why his percentage is so high, plus he has extremely good accuracy in the short passing game.

Passing Yards: 6th (1,460)

When you play in a Joe Brady coached offense, you better be able to sling the football. Since Bridgewater has spent time with Brady before, they understand one another and know which plays will be successful for them. When Christian McCaffrey went on the injured reserve list, it seemed very unlikely that the Panthers could win solely off the arm of Teddy Bridgewater. Mike Davis has played well at running back, but Teddy is slinging it all over the yard.

QBR: 10th (76.4)

This is not shocking whatsoever and I wouldn't be surprised if this number continues to increase. Bridgewater just does so many things well. It goes well beyond just throwing the football. He puts the team in winning situations, he manages the game well and runs an efficient offense.

Touchdowns: 22nd (6)

Bridgewater has been phenomenal but if there's one thing he and this Carolina have to improve on it's finishing off drives with touchdowns instead of field goals, which is why he is in the bottom half of the league in passing touchdowns. Red zone stalling can't continue if the Panthers want to remain competitive in the NFC South

Yards Per Attempt 9th (8.2)

Teddy Bridgewater is a game manager and doesn't have a cannon for an arm. Have you heard that before? It's been the big knock on him since he entered the NFL, yet when you look at the numbers, it's not all dink and dunk passes for him. He will push the ball down the field and will do it successfully. Does he have a Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers-like arm? No, but he has a much stronger arm than the critics give him credit for.

