SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

How Teddy Bridgewater Stacks Up Against the Rest of the NFL QB's

Schuyler Callihan

When you think of who are some of the best quarterbacks in the league, I'm not so sure that many folks think about Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater.

To say the least, Bridgewater has played really good football and has turned a lot of heads by helping the Panthers get on a three-game winning streak. Heck, there's not a lot of people that believed that Carolina would win three games all season. 

But how good has Bridgewater really been? Well, let's dive in shall we?

Completion Percentage: 1st (73.4%)

Anytime you have a quarterback completing 66% or more of his passes, you should have a very successful offense. Bridgewater is shattering that mark at the moment and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. He has a real deal of comfort in this offense and knows where to put the ball and when to take risks. The one thing Bridgewater will not do is force the ball into a tight window or double coverage. This is a big part in why his percentage is so high, plus he has extremely good accuracy in the short passing game.

Passing Yards: 6th (1,460)

When you play in a Joe Brady coached offense, you better be able to sling the football. Since Bridgewater has spent time with Brady before, they understand one another and know which plays will be successful for them. When Christian McCaffrey went on the injured reserve list, it seemed very unlikely that the Panthers could win solely off the arm of Teddy Bridgewater. Mike Davis has played well at running back, but Teddy is slinging it all over the yard.

QBR: 10th (76.4)

This is not shocking whatsoever and I wouldn't be surprised if this number continues to increase. Bridgewater just does so many things well. It goes well beyond just throwing the football. He puts the team in winning situations, he manages the game well and runs an efficient offense.

Touchdowns: 22nd (6)

Bridgewater has been phenomenal but if there's one thing he and this Carolina have to improve on it's finishing off drives with touchdowns instead of field goals, which is why he is in the bottom half of the league in passing touchdowns. Red zone stalling can't continue if the Panthers want to remain competitive in the NFC South

Yards Per Attempt 9th (8.2)

Teddy Bridgewater is a game manager and doesn't have a cannon for an arm. Have you heard that before? It's been the big knock on him since he entered the NFL, yet when you look at the numbers, it's not all dink and dunk passes for him. He will push the ball down the field and will do it successfully. Does he have a Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers-like arm? No, but he has a much stronger arm than the critics give him credit for.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Bears

Getting you set for the Panthers' week six matchup vs Chicago

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers: Madden 21 Player Ratings After Week 5

See who got a boost or drop in Madden for the Carolina Panthers.

Josh Altorfer

Rhule Gives Update on Brian Burns' Status for Sunday's game vs Bears

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Place Yetur Gross-Matos on IR, Tyler Larsen on Reserve/COVID list

The Panthers add a name to the COVID list and will be down a rookie defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Red Zone Woes Must Disappear for Panthers This Sunday vs Bears

Matt Rhule and Joe Brady are focusing on the four point play heavily this week

Schuyler Callihan

Chemistry Call: The Meeting That Helped Turned the Panthers Around

Both Phil Snow and Derrick Brown see improved chemistry across the board for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Defensive Keys to Victory vs Bears

The Panthers' defense will have to execute in these three areas to win on Sunday.

Josh Altorfer

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Stewart Talks Life & Football with All Panthers on SI

A quality conversation with one of Carolina's all-time greats

Jason Hewitt

by

jaltorfer

Carolina Panthers Center Tyler Larsen DNP at Thursday's Practice (Illness)

Backup center for the Carolina Panthers, Tyler Larsen, did not practice today due to an illness

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

A full list of the Panthers injury report from today's practice

Schuyler Callihan