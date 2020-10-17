How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Bears

Week 6

Carolina Panthers (3-2) @ Chicago Bears (4-1)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

You can expect a low-scoring affair when these two hit the field this Sunday in Charlotte. The Bears offense is average at best, but they have one of the better defenses in the league, which will pose a major challenge for the Panthers. This is a measuring stick type of game for Carolina. Is the three-game winning streak just fools gold or are they for real? A win over Chicago would say a lot about where this team really is.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

