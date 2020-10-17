SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Bears

Schuyler Callihan

Week 6

Carolina Panthers (3-2) @ Chicago Bears (4-1)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

You can expect a low-scoring affair when these two hit the field this Sunday in Charlotte. The Bears offense is average at best, but they have one of the better defenses in the league, which will pose a major challenge for the Panthers. This is a measuring stick type of game for Carolina. Is the three-game winning streak just fools gold or are they for real? A win over Chicago would say a lot about where this team really is.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Teddy Bridgewater Stacks Up Against the Rest of the NFL QB's

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater is outplaying expectations

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers: Madden 21 Player Ratings After Week 5

See who got a boost or drop in Madden for the Carolina Panthers.

Josh Altorfer

Rhule Gives Update on Brian Burns' Status for Sunday's game vs Bears

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Place Yetur Gross-Matos on IR, Tyler Larsen on Reserve/COVID list

The Panthers add a name to the COVID list and will be down a rookie defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Red Zone Woes Must Disappear for Panthers This Sunday vs Bears

Matt Rhule and Joe Brady are focusing on the four point play heavily this week

Schuyler Callihan

Chemistry Call: The Meeting That Helped Turned the Panthers Around

Both Phil Snow and Derrick Brown see improved chemistry across the board for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Defensive Keys to Victory vs Bears

The Panthers' defense will have to execute in these three areas to win on Sunday.

Josh Altorfer

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Stewart Talks Life & Football with All Panthers on SI

A quality conversation with one of Carolina's all-time greats

Jason Hewitt

by

jaltorfer

Carolina Panthers Center Tyler Larsen DNP at Thursday's Practice (Illness)

Backup center for the Carolina Panthers, Tyler Larsen, did not practice today due to an illness

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

A full list of the Panthers injury report from today's practice

Schuyler Callihan