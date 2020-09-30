How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Cardinals

Week 4

Carolina Panthers (1-2) vs Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

Carolina is coming off their first win of the season after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road 21-16. The Panthers defense finally generated some pressure on the quarterback and forced multiple turnovers. Meanwhile. Arizona is coming off their first loss of the season after falling to the Detroit Lions 26-23. Kyler Murray leads and explosive offensive attack alongside one of, if not, the best wide receiver in the game - DeAndre Hopkins.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.