How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Packers

Week 15

Carolina Panthers (4-9) vs Green Bay Packers (10-3)

Lambeau Field, 8:15 p.m (Saturday)

Quick Preview

The Panthers are looking to pull off a massive upset this Saturday in Green Bay on the road without running back Christian McCaffrey who is not expected to play due to a quad injury.

Carolina has dropped two straight games since their 20-0 shutout win over the Detroit Lions, but are remaining competitive in each game. In fact, seven of the Panthers' nine losses have all been by one score. Although Green Bay should be the clear favorite in this game, don't be surprised to see Carolina keep this one close throughout the entirety of the game. Several players on the Carolina roster have uncertain futures and are going to be looking to make a statement over the next three weeks to prove they belong, or maybe should have a larger role on the team moving forward.

The Packers on the other hand currently sit atop the NFC North standing at 10-3 and hold the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC. Green Bay and New Orleans will be scrapping for that top spot, so the Packers won't be looking past Carolina here in week 15.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NFL Network (Mike Tirico, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

