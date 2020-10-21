SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Saints

Schuyler Callihan

Week 7

Carolina Panthers (3-3) @ New Orleans (3-2)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

The Carolina Panthers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end this past week in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears and are looking to get back on track this week vs New Orleans. The Saints will be fresh for this one as they are coming off of a bye week and are coming into this one having won two straight. This will be a huge game for Panthers starting QB Teddy Bridgewater as he returns to New Orleans to face his former team for the first time. This game in particular will be critical for the Panthers if they want to try and keep pace in a very tough NFC South division. Should they fall to 3-4, it will put them in a tough spot considering the daunting schedule that they have coming up over the next few weeks. Can Carolina slow down Drew Brees and the Saints' potent offense? We're just days away from finding out.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Panthers Place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Carolina adds two more names to the COVID-19 list

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 6 Report Card: Defense

Grading each area of the Panthers' defense following their week six loss

Josh Altorfer

Week 6: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Analyzing Carolina's loss against the Bears

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers Place Juston Burris, Keith Kirkwood on IR

Carolina will be without their veteran safety Juston Burris for the next few weeks

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Panthers to Sign Safety Sean Chandler Off Giants Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers add some depth to their secondary

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Open as Huge Underdogs vs Saints

Vegas doesn't like the Panthers' chances this week in New Orleans

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Place One Player on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Panthers add offensive lineman to the COVID list

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 6 Report Card: Offense

Grading each area of the Panthers' offense following their week six loss

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Carolina Panthers' Loss to Chicago

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule offers his thoughts on his team's performance from Sunday's loss to Chicago

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: A Dose of Reality

Thoughts on the Carolina Panthers' week six loss to Chicago

Schuyler Callihan

by

punkyb1128