How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Saints

Week 7

Carolina Panthers (3-3) @ New Orleans (3-2)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

The Carolina Panthers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end this past week in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears and are looking to get back on track this week vs New Orleans. The Saints will be fresh for this one as they are coming off of a bye week and are coming into this one having won two straight. This will be a huge game for Panthers starting QB Teddy Bridgewater as he returns to New Orleans to face his former team for the first time. This game in particular will be critical for the Panthers if they want to try and keep pace in a very tough NFC South division. Should they fall to 3-4, it will put them in a tough spot considering the daunting schedule that they have coming up over the next few weeks. Can Carolina slow down Drew Brees and the Saints' potent offense? We're just days away from finding out.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.