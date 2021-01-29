Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Reese's Senior Bowl

Getting you set for this Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.
National Team (Miami Dolphins staff) vs American Team (Carolina Panthers staff)

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV

Updates: @Callihan_ on Twitter

Quick Preview

The Reese's Senior Bowl is not only a great opportunity for the players to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and coaches but is also great for those doing the evaluations. The Dolphins and Panthers coaching staff have been working with players all week and will coach them in Saturday's game. This gives these two teams a bit of an advantage when it comes to the draft in a year where the NFL Combine is not going to be held in its regular capacity. 

Alabama QB Mac Jones appeared to roll his ankle during practice and his status for this weekend's game remains questionable. Several other players have been removed from practices due to injury but there are still several intriguing players that should be at full strength at kickoff.

Click below to look at each team's roster:

American Team

National Team

