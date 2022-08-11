Skip to main content

Information for 2022 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest

All the details you need to know for tonight's practice.

The Carolina Panthers are back in the Queen City after spending the past two weeks in Spartanburg, SC for training camp. 

Tonight, the team will hold its annual Fan Fest event where the fans can take in practice at Bank of America Stadium, the final practice before the first preseason game. 

Tickets for the event are still available for purchase and are only $5. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew will take place leading up to the start of practice. Fireworks and a laser show are also scheduled for tonight's event.

