Initial Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick OL Deonte Brown

Schuyler Callihan: A+

Do you think Carolina is getting some bargains? Heck yeah, I do! Brown is one of the best offensive linemen to be drafted on day three and throw out the fact that he was drafted in the 6th round, he'll be able to come in and compete for playing time right away. He may not be a start immediately but he should in due time. Brown is a straight bully and knows how to get physical. He's a Matt Rhule type of offensive lineman. Panthers fans should be elated with this pick.

Jason Hewitt: A+

This is another steal for the Panthers. Deonte Brown was a massive beast for Alabama who he didn’t allow a single sack in over 856 snaps. He’s listed at 6’3 and 344 lbs. His upside is tremendous in my opinion, and I believe that if he develops well, he will start for this team.

Matt Welch: A+

Brown is a huge dude who has a history of being able to move guys around in the run game. It’s not often that a 6th round pick has the chance to come in and start right away, but Brown will easily compete for a starting spot at either guard position in Carolina because of his strength in the trenches. He’ll need some shoring up in pass protection, but still a solid pick especially in the 6th round.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.