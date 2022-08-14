Skip to main content

Injury Updates on Terrace Marshall, Keith Taylor, DJ Moore, Marquis Haynes + Others

The latest injury report from the head coach.

As expected, there were a number of Panthers that did not suit up for Carolina's first preseason game on Saturday in Washington. Some were out due to injury, but many of the others were out for personal reasons or it was a planned game off to reduce workload for guys who don't need to prove anything.

Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule provided an update on many of the notable players who did not play.

“So, Terrance Marshall should be back for practice this week. He came out before the game and ran, worked out, D.J. Moore also. D.J. has a sore shoulder, so we limited him and he worked out. He should be good here soon. Keith Taylor, we believe will be ready for New England this week. Between practices, he came out and got a lot of work beforehand. The amount of hits Christian [McCaffrey] takes, we are not hitting him right now. Marquise [Haynes Sr.] just didn’t quite feel up. He wanted to go, but I didn’t think he was like 95%, 100%, so I held him and worked him out before the game. Ian [Thomas] with the ribs. He’s going to catch balls this week. Ian and Colin [Thompson], it’s beautiful, they wanted to go support Sully (Stephen Sullivan) at the funeral today. So, we excused them to go down and support their teammate, which is awesome."

The Panthers and Patriots will partake in joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday before playing a preseason game in Gillette Stadium on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18865230_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Win Over Washington

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_18864557_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers QB Battle Will Continue Into Week 2 of Preseason

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_18864436_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Win Over Washington

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_18864674_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Zane Gonzalez Kicks Panthers to Victory in Preseason Opener

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_18497767_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

List of Panthers Not Playing vs Washington

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Panthers Commanders Preview
GM Report

Top Storylines to Watch: Panthers vs Commanders

By Schuyler CallihanAug 13, 2022 10:32 AM EDT
USATSI_17344833_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Four Panthers Who Need a Strong Showing vs Commanders

By Schuyler CallihanAug 13, 2022 10:03 AM EDT
USATSI_18782207_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Name Starting QB vs Commanders

By Schuyler CallihanAug 13, 2022 9:51 AM EDT