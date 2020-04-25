AllPanthers
Instant Insider Analysis: Troy Pride Jr.

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have selected cornerback Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

To provide some insight on exactly what the Panthers are getting in their newest corner, we caught up with Sports Illustrated's Notre Dame publisher, Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown.

"He’s got elite speed obviously, and his instincts playing routes is quite good. He had to battle monsters the last three years (Claypool, Boykin), so he’ll compete, but he needs to get stronger. He’s an average tackler, but he’ll give effort. His technique in transitions needs work, but his speed is so elite he can recover from it," Driskell stated.

A good sign for Panthers fans is that Pride Jr. shows up in the biggest moments as Driskell eluded to in his scouting report of the former Fighting Irish corner. 

"He’s played well in big games. He gave up two catches for 12 yards against Clemson last year, and he was all over Tee Higgins. He can play off coverage and he can press. I think he can play immediately as a nickel but he has legit NFL starting corner tools. During his senior season, Pride allowed just 32 catches for 332 yards in 13 games and allowed just seven total touchdown passes in four seasons."

What do you think of the Panthers selection of Troy Pride Jr.? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

