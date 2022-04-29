Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 1st Round Pick Ickey Ekwonu

Schuyler Callihan: A+

The Panthers could not have scripted a better start to the 2022 NFL Draft as they had their choice of any of the top offensive tackles on the board with Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal, or Charles Cross. In my opinion, they got the best one in Ekwonu. Left tackle has been a major issue with the Panthers over the last eight seasons with 16 different players registering at least one start there. Ekwonu will anchor the left side for years to come. He has positional flexibility and could even kick inside to guard. With Brady Christensen also viewed as a left tackle/left guard, I'd imagine they will let them battle it and see where they each fit best. Regardless, the Panthers did the right thing by solidifying the offensive line and not reaching on a quarterback.

Jarrett Bailey: A

Carolina gave up the fifth most sacks in the NFL in 2021. They addressed the interior of the line in free agency. Ekwonu will keep Sam Darnold clean, and give the Panthers’ offense more time to make plays.

Matt Welch: A

Drafting Ikem Ekwonu helps to continue to strengthen this Carolina offensive line. Whoever is playing QB for the Panthers has to be thanking their lucky stars that this line was heavily solidified this offseason, culminating with drafting a premier offensive tackle. He’s strong and versatile and should be a key component for this offensive front for years to come.

Blake Johnson: A+

Arguably the best player in the draft just fell to you at #6. Ekwonu is an elite run blocker and pass blocker and will help bolster this improved offensive line from a year ago. I expect Ikem to slide into the LT position seamlessly with teammate Moton anchoring the RT. Future pro bowler is the floor for Ekonwu and he will quickly become a Panther favorite.

Tyler Ball: A+

Drafting Ikem Ekwonu might be the strongest draft pick for the offense that the Panthers have made during the Matt Rhule era. Ekwonu has the speed, agility, length, and strong foot movement followed up with incredible blocking technique. Possibly the strongest rush blocker in the 2022 draft class. Picking Ekwonu tells fans that the Panthers coaching staff are serious about fixing the o-line, building that strong foundation for protecting their QB. Ekwonu is returning to his hometown of Charlotte NC.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.