Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 6th Round Pick DE Amaré Barno

Our staff gives their thoughts on the Panthers sixth round pick.

Schuyler Callihan: C

In just two years at Virginia Tech, Barno racked up 21.5 tackles for loss but had just ten sacks. There is too much up and down in his game at this moment, however, that can be coached out of him. Not bad value at all in the sixth round. He's just got to become a little more consistent and not be a one trick pony as a pass rusher. Developmental player that will have a limited role early on.

Matt Welch: C

Amare Barno might not ever amount to anything other than a solid special teamer. He’s got the tools to eventually be a solid edge rusher, but I’m not sure if he can put it together on the NFL level. Decent value for a 6th round pick, if nothing else.

Tyler Ball: B-

At 6’ 5”, Barno brings great length for breaking up passes which can make him a disrupter at the line of scrimmage. He’s quick running a 4.36 40 yard dash, so he can help cover and get to the ball. I think this was a smart pick.

