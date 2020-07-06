AllPanthers
Is 2020 a Make-or-Break Season for Curtis Samuel?

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have several offensive weapons in their arsenal heading into the 2020 season, including fourth-year wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which means it's time for him to breakout. Players typically post their best seasons in a contract year and for Samuel, he must play big if he wants a hefty payday come next offseason. So, is this season a make-or-break type of season for him? Not necessarily. 

In a year that Samuel has had to endure a changing of the guard with a new coaching staff and a new quarterback, offensive coordinator, and you pitch the pandemic and its unpleasantries, it's hard to say it's a make-or-break year for the young receiver. If anything, it's really bad timing for Samuel to be entering a contract season. 

With the addition of Robby Anderson, it could take away from some of the looks that Samuel would have previously received. Samuel has posted the production of a No. 3 wide receiver and with Robby Anderson now in the mix, he doesn't have to post No. 3 numbers in a No. 2 role. If he isn't able to put up better numbers in 2020, it could be the end of his time in Carolina but it doesn't mean he's at a crossroads in his career. He has a high ceiling and may benefit from being on a roster that doesn't have as deep of a receiving corps as Carolina's is. 

Earlier this offseason, there were trade rumors surrounding Samuel, but those rumors eventually went away as the team made it clear that they wanted to keep Samuel in the fold. That is, at least for now.

Do you believe this is a make-or-break season for Curtis Samuel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

