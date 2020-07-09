Is Russell Okung Just Bridging the Gap to Greg Little?

Earlier this offseason, the Panthers made a shocking move by trading 5X Pro Bowler Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for veteran left tackle Russell Okung.

At first, the trade didn't make a whole lot of sense as Turner was easily the Panthers best big man up front. As the offseason rolled along, it all made perfect sense. They were able to add quality guards in John Miller and Michael Schofield, which was why the front office felt comfortable making the one-for-one deal. They not only signed two quality guards, but finally have stability at left tackle - something the Panthers have been lacking for years.

The big question surrounding Okung isn't whether or not he will be successful, but whether or not he will be in Carolina beyond the 2020 season. Okung, 32, is set to make $13 million in 2020 and will become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

In the 2019 draft, Carolina selected Ole Miss left tackle Greg Little in the second round. Little has the tools to be a solid starting tackle in the league, but has a little ways to go in terms of development. In four games, he committed three penalties and allowed three sacks, earning a PFF grade of 52.7.

So, could brining in Okung just be a one-year filler as Little continues to develop? I believe that's what the Panthers are hoping. Little will be a much cheaper option and for a team strapped on cap space, they will need to save as much money as possible. Little isn't only cheaper, but he is younger and they have big hopes for his future. Should Little disappoint in his second season, we may see the Panthers try to talk Okung into staying for another two years on a franchise-friendly deal. Although Little may not have much of an impact in 2020, his development throughout the season will be critical.

Do you think Russell Okung will be with the Panthers in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

