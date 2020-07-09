AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Is Russell Okung Just Bridging the Gap to Greg Little?

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this offseason, the Panthers made a shocking move by trading 5X Pro Bowler Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for veteran left tackle Russell Okung.

At first, the trade didn't make a whole lot of sense as Turner was easily the Panthers best big man up front. As the offseason rolled along, it all made perfect sense. They were able to add quality guards in John Miller and Michael Schofield, which was why the front office felt comfortable making the one-for-one deal. They not only signed two quality guards, but finally have stability at left tackle - something the Panthers have been lacking for years.

The big question surrounding Okung isn't whether or not he will be successful, but whether or not he will be in Carolina beyond the 2020 season. Okung, 32, is set to make $13 million in 2020 and will become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

In the 2019 draft, Carolina selected Ole Miss left tackle Greg Little in the second round. Little has the tools to be a solid starting tackle in the league, but has a little ways to go in terms of development. In four games, he committed three penalties and allowed three sacks, earning a PFF grade of 52.7. 

So, could brining in Okung just be a one-year filler as Little continues to develop? I believe that's what the Panthers are hoping. Little will be a much cheaper option and for a team strapped on cap space, they will need to save as much money as possible. Little isn't only cheaper, but he is younger and they have big hopes for his future. Should Little disappoint in his second season, we may see the Panthers try to talk Okung into staying for another two years on a franchise-friendly deal. Although Little may not have much of an impact in 2020, his development throughout the season will be critical. 

Do you think Russell Okung will be with the Panthers in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.I 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

53 Men: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

If Bridgewater Struggles, Then What?

What will the Panthers do if Teddy Bridgewater has a down year?

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey can have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Dennis Daley Provides Depth For Panthers O-Line

The second-year lineman started nine games last year

Jason Hewitt

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Throw More TDs than Cam Newton

Oddsmakers favor Carolina's new starting quarterback to throw more passing TDs than their former MVP Cam Newton in 2020.

Jack Duffy

National Media Continues to Offer Bridgewater High Praise

Bridgewater was recently lauded for his electric personality and immense leadership that he will bring to Carolina in 2020.

Jack Duffy

by

RFH958

53 Men: QB Will Grier Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers QB Will Grier could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Is 2020 a Make-or-Break Season for Curtis Samuel?

The Panthers fourth year receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Predicting 3 Panthers Poised to Earn First-Time Pro Bowl Honors in 2020

These guys are looking to have big seasons this fall for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

TheHunter1685

53 Men: QB Teddy Bridgewater Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan