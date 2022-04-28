Jarrett Bailey's 7-Round Carolina Panthers Mock Draft

With the NFL Draft finally upon us, it is time for the final Carolina Panthers mock draft of the offseason. What will Carolina do when it is their time on the clock? Let’s get into it.

Round 1, Pick 20 (from Pittsburgh Steelers): QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

It feels smart for the Panthers to move back and gain some lost draft capital from the Sam Darnold trade. It’s the worst kept secret of the draft that Mike Tomlin loves Malik Willis. With this being Kevin Colbert’s swan song as the Steelers general manager, why not go out with a bang? Not to mention the fact that Panthers owner David Tepper is a former minority owner of the Steelers, so there is history between the two parties involved.

Now let’s discuss the pick. Sam Howell deserves a lot more credit than he is getting. How he is falling down draft boards while Kenny Pickett rises up is odd, to say the least. Howell had two fantastic years in 2019 and 2020, respectively, throwing a combined 68 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions. While his 2021 numbers weren’t as jaw-dropping, he also had a horrid offensive line and lost his two best playmakers from the year before. Howell has a good arm, is mobile enough to extend plays and make something out of nothing. In a quarterback room that doesn't feature a ton of talent, the former Tar Heel stud can legitimately compete for the starting job without there being a ton of pressure on him. It’s a win-win scenario for both the Panthers and Howell.

Round 2, Pick 52 (from Pittsburgh Steelers): OT Bernhard Rainmann, Central Michigan

The Panthers offensive line has lacked any elite talent for quite some time. Carolina allowed 52 sacks in 2021, the fifth most in the NFL. Adding the 6’7” former tight end to protect whomever lines up under center in 2022 would do a lot of good for the Panthers.

Round 4, Pick 137: C Luke Fortner, Kentucky

This all comes down to how much do the Panthers trust their offensive interior in the long run? They brought over Pat Elflein from the Vikings last season, but he struggled in 2021 at left guard. This is largely why the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman from Baltimore, as well as Austin Corbett from the Rams this offseason. Carolina’s best move would be to have Bozeman play center, Corbett play right guard, and have Fortner compete with Elflein for the starting left guard job - a job he is very capable of winning.

Round 5, Pick 144: CB Mykael Wright, Oregon

If all goes well, the Panthers are set when it comes to the top of their cornerback rotation for the next several seasons. After drafting Jaycee Horn and trading for C.J. Henderson, the Panthers have two top 10 picks from the previous two drafts covering the perimeter. That said, a little depth never hurt anyone. While the likes of Donte Jackson and Keith Taylor are also part of this rotation, adding a guy like Wright, who could play mostly in slot coverage and sub-packages, would be an added bonus for the Panthers who found out the hard way what injuries can do to a secondary.

Round 5, Pick 149: WR Charleston Rambo, Miami (FL)

The Panthers need more depth at receiver. D.J. Moore is fantastic, and they have high hopes for Terrance Marshall, but there’s a lot of C+ guys behind them. Brandon Zylstra, Shi Smith, and it’s hard to imagine Robby Anderson taking a massive step forward. Rambo used to have a problem with drops, but those numbers went way down in 2021. With the ball in his hands, he can gain extra yards and make plays that help his team win.

Round 6, Pick 199: RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA

The Panthers will all but certainly be extra wary of Christian McCaffrey’s injury tendencies. In light of that, a late-round running back could be in play. McCormick had a remarkable career at UTSA, rushing for over 1,500 yards in both 2020 and 2021. Should something happen to McCaffrey, or Chuba Hubbard, McCormick could see a role in the offense, and perhaps grow into a feature role in 2023 if Carolina moves on from McCaffrey.

Round 7, Pick 242: S Nasir Greer, Wake Forest

Greer is a solid utility player who can come up in the box and cover the run. He isn’t great at any one thing, and he isn’t the best tackler, but he is well rounded when it comes to different coverage schemes and he isn't afraid to get his nose dirty. At the very least, Greer will be a good camp body who will compete for a practice squad spot.