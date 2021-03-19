Jason Hewitt's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0

Round 1, Pick 8: QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

While Deshaun Watson still seems like a viable option for the Panthers, it might make more sense for them to find their potential franchise quarterback in the draft. Most mock drafts predicted that Justin Fields and Zach Wilson will be gone by the eighth pick, but Trey Lance has an upside that could be just as high as those two. It may take Lance some time to develop, but he has all of the necessary intangibles and physical talent to succeed in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 39: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

Eichenberg is one of the most technically sound offensive linemen in this year's draft. He's a machine in the run game and has proven to be reliable in pass protection as well. Eichenberg's film shows that his footwork consistently put him in excellent positions on the line of scrimmage as well as the second level. He is only going to improve with experience, which could be great news for Panthers fans.

Round 3, Pick 73: TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)

It's time for the Panthers to find a true replacement to Greg Olsen, and Brevin Jordan could be the perfect player to fill that role. Jordan is a playmaker who has great size and athleticism at the tight end position. He's able to line up at multiple spots in Joe Brady's formations and is an absolute monster after the catch. Jordan could be a dangerous weapon for Lance or whoever starts at quarterback in 2021.

Round 4, Pick 113: CB Israel Mukuamu (South Carolina)

It's likely that Rasul Douglas will not return next season, so a depleted secondary will need to be addressed. Israel Mukuamu could be a worthy replacement. He is a highly versatile defensive back, which is certainly defensive coordinator Phil Snow's cup of tea. The former Gamecock is primarily an outside corner, but he also played safety and slot corner. There have also been occasions when he would play in the box. He could potentially neutralize pass-catching backs and explosive tight ends in the league with more development.

Round 5, Pick 151: FS Caden Sterns (Texas)

Sterns could be a great complement to Jeremy Chinn in the secondary. While Chinn is great in the run game and okay in the passing game, Sterns is the complete opposite. Sterns has proven to be fantastic in both man and zone coverage while his run stuffing abilities could improve. He could be a solid NFL free safety who could start sooner than later because of his coverage skills.

Round 6, Pick 192: OL Robert Jones (Middle Tennessee State)

Matt Rhule was able to get a close look at Robert Jones in the Senior Bowl. Even though the Panthers added pieces to the offensive line in free agency, it wouldn't hurt to add even more depth. Jones played tackle in college, but he seems like a better fit for the interior on the professional level. He isn't the most athletic prospect, but his technique puts him at an advantage on tape.

Round 6, Pick 220: LB Grant Stuard (Houston)

Stuard is undersized at the linebacker position with his 5'11, 230 pound frame. However, he plays with maximum effort all the time, which perfectly aligns with Matt Rhule's hard-nosed football ideology. Stuard plays with explosiveness, but his lack of size may limit him on defense. His contributions on special teams are what stand out, and he could potentially be an ace in that role with the Panthers.

Round 6, Pick 224: DL Carlo Kemp (Michigan)

Kemp is very quick in the interior and could develop into a productive pass rusher in the league. He could fit into Phil Snow's defense quite well considering that he can line up in multiple gaps and find success. He is a bit on the small side at 6'3, 286 pounds, but it's highly likely that he'll bulk up after he signs with a team.

