Jets Release Depth Chart vs Panthers
The New York Jets released their depth chart for the season opener vs the Carolina Panthers. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change.
OFFENSE
QB: Zach Wilson, Mike White
RB: Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine, Michael Carter, Josh Adams
WR: Corey Davis, Denzel Mims
WR: Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios
WR: Keelan Cole, Jeff Smith
TE: Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown, Trevon Wesco
FB: Trevon Wesco
LT: Mekhi Becton, Chuma Edoga
LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Dan Feeney
C: Connor McGovern, Dan Feeney
RG: Greg Van Roten, Dan Feeney
RT: George Fant OR Morgan Moses
DEFENSE
DL: John Franklin-Myers, Shaq Lawson
DL: Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Jonathan Marshall
DL: Folorunso Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd
DL: Bryce Huff, Tim Ward
LB: C.J. Mosley, Blake Cashman
LB: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Quincy Williams
LB: Jamien Sherwood, Blake Cashman
CB: Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee
NB: Javelin Guidry, Michael Carter II
CB: Isaiah Dunn OR Brandin Echols OR Jason Pinnock
S: Marcus Maye, Sharrod Neasman
S: Lamarcus Joyner, Sheldrick Redwine
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Matt Ammendola
P: Braden Mann
H: Braden Mann
PR: Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole, Michael Carter
KR: Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole, Michael Carter
LS: Thomas Hennessy
