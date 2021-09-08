September 8, 2021
Jets Release Depth Chart vs Panthers

The Jets have their lineup set for Sunday's game at Carolina.
The New York Jets released their depth chart for the season opener vs the Carolina Panthers. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change.

OFFENSE

QB: Zach Wilson, Mike White

RB: Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine, Michael Carter, Josh Adams

WR: Corey Davis, Denzel Mims

WR: Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios

WR: Keelan Cole, Jeff Smith

TE: Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown, Trevon Wesco

FB: Trevon Wesco

LT: Mekhi Becton, Chuma Edoga

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Dan Feeney

C: Connor McGovern, Dan Feeney

RG: Greg Van Roten, Dan Feeney

RT: George Fant OR Morgan Moses

DEFENSE

DL: John Franklin-Myers, Shaq Lawson

DL: Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Jonathan Marshall

DL: Folorunso Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd

DL: Bryce Huff, Tim Ward

LB: C.J. Mosley, Blake Cashman

LB: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Quincy Williams

LB: Jamien Sherwood, Blake Cashman

CB: Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee

NB: Javelin Guidry, Michael Carter II

CB: Isaiah Dunn OR Brandin Echols OR Jason Pinnock

S: Marcus Maye, Sharrod Neasman

S: Lamarcus Joyner, Sheldrick Redwine

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Matt Ammendola

P: Braden Mann

H: Braden Mann

PR: Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole, Michael Carter

KR: Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole, Michael Carter

LS: Thomas Hennessy

