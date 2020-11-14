Joe Brady Talks Transition From the Booth to the Field

For the first time this season, we saw Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady down on the sidelines calling plays instead of being up in the booth. It even tricked the cameraman on the telecast as the play-by-play announcers were talking about Brady and they put the camera on what appeared to be coaching assistant DJ Mangas. They later realized the mistake and found Brady strolling the sidelines.

Not only was this the first time we've seen Brady on the field for a game, but this was actually the first time he has ever coached a game from the field and not the booth. "As a player I was on the sidelines a lot, so I got used to it. Felt like I was back at my William & Mary days, but that was the first time I've ever been on the field in a game before," Brady said jokingly. "It was good. You enjoy being down there with the guys and being able to talk to them, look them in the eyes, feel the emotions of the game, it was a lot of fun."

The move to come down to the field appeared to have worked as the Panthers out-gained Kansas City by 38 yards and posted 31 points against the Chiefs, nearly coming away with a win. There's no telling as to why exactly he made the switch, but he felt like he would get a better feel for the flow of the game and that's exactly what happened.

"There wasn't really anything in particular. I just kind of had the vibe and the feel that I just wanted to be down there. It's obviously very calm up in the box but just the communication elements of just being able to be down there. It's just one less factor of being like 'hey let me talk to this person,' I can just walk around and do it down there. It doesn't really change much, so it was good."

Brady says that he will be continue to remain down on the field for now and feels comfortable doing so.

The Panthers and Buccaneers kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.