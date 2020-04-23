John Pentol's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

Team Needs: IDL, CB, LB, IOL, WR, S, QB, IDL, TE, EDGE, WR, RB

Round 1, Pick 7: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

Simmons is considered to be the best linebacker in this years draft, and aside from Chase Young, the most athletic player in this class. Simmons is a guy who you can plug into any of the 32 teams and will make an impact from the very first snap. I am excited to see how Coach Phil Snow will utilize Simmons as he is so versatile and can play all over the field. Not many people are discussing how well he plays in coverage with Carolina desperately needs linebackers who can help in pass coverage. I won't be surprised if he is already off the board by time the Panthers pick at 7 but if he is available, without hesitation, Simmons should be the pick.

Round 2, Pick 38: RB D'Andre Swift (Georgia)

The Panthers have bigger needs other than running back, but aside from Christian McCaffrey, the depth at this position is concerning despite the coaching staff's faith in their young unit. This was truly a "best player available" pick. Swift is a guy who plays similar to CMC and brings speed and strength to your backfield. Like McCaffrey, he excels in the passing game and can be used to pick apart defenses. He has first round talent but will slip to round two due to concerns that he is a three down back. Swift will need to prove that he can be a workhorse for long drives.

Round 3, Pick 69: S Ashtyn Davis (California)

Davis brings toughness to a secondary that could use some help. Carolina seems pretty content at the safety positions but adding Davis will allow the Panthers to use different defensive schemes and have a third guy they can rely on. He would normally play zone, but he has shown his ability to be able to play solid man coverage and shut down receivers. Davis is great at taking away a quarterback's third or fourth option to create more chances of the offense to force a bad throw or allow the defensive line to get in for the sack.

Round 4, Pick 113: DL Rashard Lawrence (LSU)

In previous mock drafts, I had assumed Isaiah Simmons wouldn't be available at pick No. 7 so that means the Panthers would take Derrick Brown. In this mock draft, Carolina will address their need at inside defensive lineman here in the fourth round with Lawrence. One of main reasons LSU won the national championship was due to their stacked defensive unit, and Lawrence was a vital member of that unit. Lawrence brings strong hands and a competitive edge to a Panthers defense that needs someone to play strong and big in the interior.

Round 5, Pick 148: WR Gabriel Davis (UCF)

Davis has an incredible ability to track down any ball when it is in the air. Davis will bring speed and a deep threat to Carolina which the Panthers haven't had in some time. He does need to work on his route running which some experts thought an extra year in college could have fixed but Davis makes up for it in other facets of the game. It will be interesting to see Davis learn and develop from Robby Anderson and the rest of the wide receiver unit.

Round 5, Pick 152: DL Leki Fotu (Utah)

Fotu has an amazing first step off the snap and blows by lineman to get to the quarterback or shuts down running backs in the backfield. His upper body strength makes him one of the strongest guys in this years draft with will help Carolina win more battles in the trenches. Some believe he has the talent to be a Day 2 draft pick but will most likely fall to Day 3. Rotu will be a late bloomer in the NFL but has a chance to be special.

Round 6, Pick 184: TE Colby Parkinson (Stanford)

The Panthers now have to fill the hole at tight end since Greg Olsen has left and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier this offseason, Carolina waived tight end Marcus Baugh, leaving only four tight ends on the roster - all of which are very inexperienced. Parkinson could be that replacement. He has strong hands and runs his routes very well. He is also great at blocking in the run game and could help make bigger plays for McCaffrey down the field. Despite being 6'7", he doesn't jump very high so he lacks a vertical threat but he is tall enough that he should make up for it.

Round 7, Pick 221: CB Lamar Jackson (Nebraska)

Jackson has phenomenal ball skills that will make him valuable in the red-zone. Jackson is athletic and long and is willing to get dirty and make tackles. He is one of the top tackling corners in this years draft and he will be able to help in the run game. Carolina adding Jackson would be a great addition to a secondary that is desperately needs a face-lift and Jackson could be a rising star that in ten years people will ask themselves "how did he fall to the seventh round?"

