Josh Altorfer's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0

As we inch closer to free agency the anticipation for the 2021 NFL Draft is at an all-time high. In this mock I specifically took the approach of drafting the best player available. This doesn't mean that I completely ignored the Panthers' biggest positional needs, but it was a distant second in my priorities. Let's get right to it.

RD 1, Pick 8: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

QB Trevor Lawrence was off the board at No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars followed by QB Zach Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 2. After that OT Penei Sewell, CB Patrick Surtain II, WR DeVonta Smith, CB Caleb Farley and WR Jaylen Waddle were selected. Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields fell right into Carolina's lap and if this happens he is the pick to make. He is arguably the second best prospect in the entire draft behind Lawrence. He has tremendous athleticism and can make all the throws. While this might be an unlikely outcome that he falls to No. 8, it is not out of the realm of possibility. Besides the Jets and Jaguars, the five teams that currently are ahead of the Panthers in the draft have serviceable quarterbacks. The worry is that a QB-needy team swoops ahead of Carolina via trade and steals Fields.

RD 2, Pick 39: TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

The biggest need to fill for the Panthers here was offensive line or cornerback. But I approached this with best available prospect in mind and, to me, that was tight end Pat Freiermuth. Kyle Pitts is possibly the best tight end in terms of athleticism that we have seen come out of college ever. This has allowed Freiermuth to fall under the radar throughout the offseason. The Penn State TE is a significant upgrade from what Carolina currently has on its roster. He has even received some comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. While Pitts is the can't miss prospect at the position, Freiermuth could actually have a leg up on him when it comes to inline blocking and physicality.

RD 3, Pick 73: LB Jabril Cox (LSU)

Jabril Cox excelled at dropping in coverage and staying with running backs and tight ends due to his elite athleticism. This is something the Panthers desperately missed last season with the retirement of Luke Kuechly. His versatility would make the Carolina defense, which already features hybrid Jeremy Chinn, must-see television. This was the rare circumstance where best player available and biggest roster need met in perfect harmony.

RD 4, Pick 113: WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

The chances of Carolina re-signing Curtis Samuel look bleak at best. The team decided to extend OT Taylor Moton the franchise tag which was the right decision. Luckily, this year's draft is absolutely loaded with WR talent causing a guy like Amari Rodgers to fall all the way to the fourth round. While Samuel used finesse to pick up yards after the catch, Rodgers simply runs through defenders. He would bring a physicality to the Panthers offense that currently lacks a player of his style.

RD 5, Pick 152: G Tommy Kraemer (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame is notorious for developing some of the NFL's best offensive lineman. I expect Tommy Kraemer to be the next in a historical lineage. There are some kinks in his game but he did a great job keeping the quarterback clean in 2020. The Panthers would be wise to invest in some added protection for new franchise QB Justin Fields here.

RD 5, Pick 185: CB DJ Daniel (Georgia)

At 6-foot-2 DJ Daniel adds some length to the Panthers' cornerback position. Still a raw prospect, he has the abilities to turn into a shutdown corner given some time to develop. If Carolina misses out on the top prospects at the position it would be a good idea to take one here.

RD 6, Pick 195: RB Kylin Hill (Mississippi State)

Before 2020 Christian McCaffrey had never missed a game in his career. Not only that but he played essentially every offensive snap. While we all expect CMC to be 100% come September it is never a bad idea to have a backup plan. Kylin Hill is a shifty RB that can make defenders miss with his elusive cuts. He is far from the receiving threat that McCaffrey is but he can add some value there as well if called upon.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1