Kenny Robinson Gearing Up for NFL Debut vs Saints

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers announced that veteran starting safety Juston Burris (ribs) was being placed on injured reserve. This move allowed for the team to activate rookie and fifth round pick Kenny Robinson, who will be making his NFL debut this Sunday in New Orleans.

Robinson was a two year starter at West Virginia from 2017-18 and totaled 123 tackles, 7 interceptions, 7 passes defended, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in just 23 games. His career in Morgantown was cut short after he was dismissed from the school for an academic misconduct violation and decided to enter the transfer portal. After talking with several schools, Robinson decided to enter the XFL Draft to help take care of his ill mother who had been battling cancer.

It turned out that heading to the XFL was the best decision he could have made following his dismissal from WVU. In five games with the St. Louis BattleHawks, Robinson registered 21 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended, one sack, and one QB hit. Needless to say, Robinson was turning the heads of pro scouts and would ultimately become the first player to ever be drafted into the NFL out of the XFL.

Although it seems as if undrafted free agent Sam Franklin will start in place of Burris, you can expect to see Robinson on the field in some capacity, even if it's just on special teams. On Thursday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about what Robinson brings to the table and how he can help this young secondary moving forward.

"He's a young guy that has a lot of potential. He's got tremendous ball skills and you go back and look at his XFL tape he intercepted the ball, has a good feel for the game. He has learned how to practice and he's a guy that the more he works off the field on his body, taking care of himself, learning the system, practicing at a high level, the better player he'll be because he has all the natural gifts and skills. He's been patient, he's been on the practice squad. He's a competitive guy, a tough guy and now he'll be out there so what exact role he'll play? I'm not sure yet, but I have confidence in him. I hate seeing Juston [Burris] go down but this is a good opportunity for Kenny to grow and to hopefully take the next step as a player."

Robinson initially made the team's 53-man roster out of training camp, but after the team made a series of moves, he was cut and then brought back onto the practice squad where he has been ever since.

It's been a wild ride for Robinson over the last few years but come this Sunday, he will be able to live out his long life dream of playing in the NFL.

