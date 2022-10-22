Keys to the Game: Panthers vs Buccaneers

Last week the Panthers finally made a change at head coach. This week the team traded away Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey for draft picks. Change is in the air in Carolina, and the effects of those changes will certainly play a factor in Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the keys to 'winning' Week 7 against the Bucs:

Give skill position players a chance to thrive

Last week, PJ Walker completed exactly one (1) pass beyond the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams. The scheme was horizontal and short in the first game under Steve Wilks, and that scheme produced little success in moving the football or showcasing the talents of anyone on the offense other than the now traded Christian McCaffrey.

Walker is against starting at quarterback this week, and he will be backed up by Jacob Eason. The quarterback room definitely isn't a strength of this team, but they need to find a way to play a semblance of a pro caliber offense if they are going to properly evaluate the players they hope to keep in place.

Specifically, the team needs to get DJ Moore the ball, one way or another. If the team is considering trading him before the November 1st deadline, he needs to showcase the talent from the last few seasons is there as to illicit maximum return. If the team plans on keeping him, they risk alienating the young star if the team can't find a way to get him the ball consistently. Either way, there is still to be work done on the field even if the front office has turned their attention to next season.

Let the offensive line cook

The Panthers offensive line has been a wonderfully bright spot on a season that has otherwise been followed with rain cloud everywhere its gone. Highlighted by first round rookie Ikem Ekwonu being arguably the NFL's best offensive lineman over the last two weeks, the trenches have been working hard in Carolina this season.

With the team seemingly destined for a high draft pick that will almost assuredly be a quarterback, it will be more important than ever to make sure this strong offensive line- or at least a future evolution of it- is in place to protect the future.

The success of young quarterbacks is so often determined by the talent in place around them. Keeping them clean and off their backs while they are learning is paramount.

The Panthers have the potential to make protection be of little worry, but the current players on the line will need to continue to sharpen their skills and communication along the way. The current coaching staff should be testing the limits, building confidence, and shifting this team's short term identity to moving the ball through the hog mollies.

Attack on defense

The long understood tactic for getting the best of Tom Brady has been to pressure him early, often, and without pause.

The Bucs lost Ali Marpet to retirement, Alex Cappa to free agency, and Ryan Jensen to injury this offseason, meaning a former group of strength during the Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay has been patched up to hold through one more Super Bowl run but is no longer a group to lean on. At least outside of Tristan Wirfs who is an all-pro level tackle.

There is a great chance for interim defensive coordinator to dial up the pressure this week without inhibitions. The Panthers are 11 point underdogs and are playing the greatest quarterback of all time. They might as well give the Bucs their all and hit them where it hurts. Get creative, try some crazy stuff. Do whatever you've have to do to build the confidence of these strong defensive pieces of the future. What do you have to lose?

