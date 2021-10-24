    • October 24, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Giants

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are just one hour away from kickoff in MetLife Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

    FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)

    LT Cameron Erving (illness)

    CB Rashaan Melvin

    DT Phil Hoskins

    DE Darryl Johnson

    NEW YORK GIANTS INACTIVES

    WR Sterling Shepard

    WR Kenny Golladay

    RB Saquon Barkley

    CB Josh Jackson

    CB Sam Beal

    DL Danny Shelton

    WR Kadarius Toney

    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Giants

