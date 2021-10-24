Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Giants
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are just one hour away from kickoff in MetLife Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)
FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)
LT Cameron Erving (illness)
CB Rashaan Melvin
DT Phil Hoskins
DE Darryl Johnson
NEW YORK GIANTS INACTIVES
WR Sterling Shepard
WR Kenny Golladay
RB Saquon Barkley
CB Josh Jackson
CB Sam Beal
DL Danny Shelton
WR Kadarius Toney
