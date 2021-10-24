List of Inactives for Panthers vs Giants

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are just one hour away from kickoff in MetLife Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)

LT Cameron Erving (illness)

CB Rashaan Melvin

DT Phil Hoskins

DE Darryl Johnson

NEW YORK GIANTS INACTIVES

WR Sterling Shepard

WR Kenny Golladay

RB Saquon Barkley

CB Josh Jackson

CB Sam Beal

DL Danny Shelton

WR Kadarius Toney

