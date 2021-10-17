Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Vikings
A look at who is not going to be available today for both teams.
The Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
LB Shaq Thompson
LB Kamal Martin
CB CJ Henderson
DT Phil Hoskins
DE Darryl Johnson
RB Spencer Brown
MINNESOTA VIKINGS INACTIVES
QB Kellen Mond
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
LB Chazz Surratt
DT Michael Pierce
TE Ben Ellefson
DE Patrick Jones II
