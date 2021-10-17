List of Inactives for Panthers vs Vikings

A look at who is not going to be available today for both teams.

The Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

LB Shaq Thompson

LB Kamal Martin

CB CJ Henderson

DT Phil Hoskins

DE Darryl Johnson

RB Spencer Brown

MINNESOTA VIKINGS INACTIVES

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LB Chazz Surratt

DT Michael Pierce

TE Ben Ellefson

DE Patrick Jones II

