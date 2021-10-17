    • October 17, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Vikings

    A look at who is not going to be available today for both teams.
    The Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    LB Shaq Thompson

    LB Kamal Martin

    CB CJ Henderson

    DT Phil Hoskins

    DE Darryl Johnson

    RB Spencer Brown

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS INACTIVES

    QB Kellen Mond

    WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

    LB Chazz Surratt

    DT Michael Pierce

    TE Ben Ellefson

    DE Patrick Jones II

    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Vikings

