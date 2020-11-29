List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings

The Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Donte Jackson

S Sam Franklin

G Dennis Daley

OT Greg Little

LINEUP CHANGES

DB Natrell Jamerson elevated from practice squad.

Jermaine Carter Jr. to start over Tahir Whitehead

Troy Pride Jr. starts at CB for Donte Jackson

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

INACTIVES

WR K.J. Osborn

S Curtis Riley

CB Dylan Mabin

LS Austin Cutting

DE Jordan Brailford

OG Ezra Cleveland

TE Irv Smith Jr.

