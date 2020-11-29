List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
RB Christian McCaffrey
CB Donte Jackson
S Sam Franklin
G Dennis Daley
OT Greg Little
LINEUP CHANGES
DB Natrell Jamerson elevated from practice squad.
Jermaine Carter Jr. to start over Tahir Whitehead
Troy Pride Jr. starts at CB for Donte Jackson
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
INACTIVES
WR K.J. Osborn
S Curtis Riley
CB Dylan Mabin
LS Austin Cutting
DE Jordan Brailford
OG Ezra Cleveland
TE Irv Smith Jr.
