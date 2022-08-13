List of Panthers Not Playing vs Washington

We are just minutes away from kicking off preseason football in Landover, Maryland between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. Moments ago, the Panthers released a list of players who will not be dressed for today's game.

WR DJ Moore

LB Shaq Thompson

CB Jaycee Horn

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Keith Taylor Jr.

G Dennis Daley

TE Ian Thomas

TE Stephen Sullivan

TE Colin Thompson

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

DT Derrick Brown

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

