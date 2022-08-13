List of Panthers Not Playing vs Washington
A look at who is out for today's game.
We are just minutes away from kicking off preseason football in Landover, Maryland between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. Moments ago, the Panthers released a list of players who will not be dressed for today's game.
WR DJ Moore
LB Shaq Thompson
CB Jaycee Horn
RB Christian McCaffrey
CB Keith Taylor Jr.
G Dennis Daley
TE Ian Thomas
Scroll to Continue
Read More
TE Stephen Sullivan
TE Colin Thompson
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DT Derrick Brown
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.