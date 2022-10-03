Locker Talk: Panthers Players Discuss Loss to Cardinals

Baker Mayfield

Offensive struggles today: "Just didn't make the plays when they were there. Gotta look at the tape, but just didn't make the plays that were there."

If you are being put in the best position to succeed: "Yeah, I'm not going to fall for that trap. We have plays to be made. We got to find ways to complete the ball. We had a good gameplan, we just didn't execute it."

If other teams are timing up the batted passes: "I don't know. I haven't asked the other teams if they've figured it out. I don't know if they have or not."

If the boos bothered him: "“Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes.”

Austin Corbett

Baker responding to adversity: "I think that's just the story of his life, responding to adversity and responding to people saying that he can't do something. I know he's ready to get back in the building, learn from this, make the changes, and continue on. It's a long season. We've just got to keep attacking it."

If the feeling is that the team can come out of this: "I mean it hurts. All of our losses our close games, just a thing here and there that we got to change and get some different outcomes. With this pain, you really got to break down every detail you can and learn and grow from it and make those changes before it's too late."

Fans booing: "That's part of this sport, a part of this business. Guys in this locker room know we're the ones in meetings and we know what's going on. We know what it takes."

On if there should be a change at QB: "No. Baker is our guy. He's our leader. He does a fantastic job every single week of getting us all on the same page and he's going to keep doing that same thing. Our job as the offensive line is to protect him."

Ikem Ekwonu

Frustration on offense: "I guess we just really need to get on the same page. Definitely execute more than we are. We're not putting as much on film as we would like to. It's something that we've really got to focus on this week."

Batted balls: "Just do what we can to get their hands down. It's kind of tough to read you can't really see when the ball is getting thrown, so that's just something we really need to get critical on. Get the hands down and stay attached to our guy."

Confidence in the offense getting to where it needs to be: "I know we can. I've seen it in practice and everything like that. It's just letting it fly on gameday."

Brian Burns

If it can be frustrating with the offense struggling: "We kind of went into the game not really focused on the scoreboard. We just really came in thinking about finishing 60 minutes. That was one of our goals last week that we didn't get accomplished because we gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter, so that's kind of what we were focused on."

If the defense was tired: "I wouldn't say we were tired. I think we're in great shape. It's just hard to stop somebody for so long. That's our goal, we have to finish strong no matter how fast we start early."

If there is still belief in Matt Rhule: "For sure. We ain't ever going to fade from that or get away from that. Our main thing right now is to keep the locker room together. Also, stay with our process and keep pounding. I mean this whole day was about that today and that's kind of what we were preaching on the sideline."

DJ Moore

On the interception targeted his way: "It just tipped off my hands. I can make that play. I've got to make that play."

Any surprise to the passing game taking long to get going: "We just got to pitch and catch at the end of the day. It's going to come along as long as we have sustained drives. It's really nothing to it we just need to go out there and execute."

Most frustration from today: "That we had two turnovers. That's the most frustrating part, so that killed drives that we had going."

Fans booing: "I didn't even hear no boos until you said it, so I don't really be focused on what the fans be saying during the game."

Frankie Luvu

On the pick-six: "It was just right in my landmark at the right time. Guy came across and I just undercut it and I was in the end zone. We was in quarters, just dropping back on my weak side and my guy came over from across the field and I kind of took it and undercut it, so right time, right place."

Flag for throwing James Conner to the ground: "Just a lot of emotions going on. I didn't even know the whistle was blown. I was still running my feet, he was still running his feet. I just kind of threw him and like I said I didn't hear the whistles blow."

Injury update: "My shoulder is fine. I kind of fell on it but I'm good."

Christian McCaffrey

Message to the team: "I don't like making blanket statements after games. I think the most important thing first is to watch the tape and take it one step at a time. Each play has a life of its own. We just need to stop beating ourselves."

Struggles to run the ball: "I thought a lot of our called runs we actually ran it pretty well. I just don't think we had enough opportunities because we weren't good enough on third down and move the sticks."

If there should be a QB change: "I'm not the coach. I know all of us, as well as myself, have full confidence in Baker and his ability to play football."

