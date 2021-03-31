Looking at What WR David Moore Brings to the Table for the Panthers

With Curtis Samuel off to the Washington Football Team, the Panthers had to go out and add to the receiver room and they did so by signing former Seattle Seahawk David Moore to a two-year deal.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer knows Moore extremely well after having worked for the Seahawks during all years of Moore’s career. This past season, Moore caught 35 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns and served as a nice complimentary receiver to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. He will likely fill the same role in Carolina alongside Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.

Sports Illustrated's Seattle Seahawks beat writer Corbin Smith dropped by to deliver some analysis on the new Panthers receiver:

At 6-foot, 215 pounds, Moore is built like a running back and can be a load for defenders to bring to the ground. He's not going down with arm tackles often and he has a bit of wiggle to go with his thick, powerful lower body, something the Seahawks truly didn't take advantage of in regard to his potential as a weapon after the catch on screens and quick passes. He can also be utilized as a runner on jet sweeps with 12 carries for 91 yards in his career and has kick and punt return experience. While he has had a few untimely focus drops on catchable passes, he will turn in a few eye-popping highlight reel-worthy catches each season, tantalizing with his ability as a downfield threat capable of hitting home runs. Five of his 13 career touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, including two scoring grabs of at least 55 yards in 2020.

The biggest issue for Moore throughout his four-year NFL career has been finding consistency. He will go off for three or four straight games and start to look like a capable No. 2 or even No. 1 receiver, only to follow up with several games where he emulates a ghost and is nowhere to be found. Some of that falls on the play-caller for not finding ways to get the football into his hands, but he's been a wildly streaky player who has a tendency to disappear too frequently. There have also been random games where Moore doesn't seem to have the same gear. It's possible he was playing with an injury, but last year in particular, there were several games in the second half where his typical burst was absent. On special teams, Moore was never quite able to live up to the hype as a punt returner either after teasing coaches and fans with stellar play in the preseason in that regard.

Although the addition of David Moore was a nice pickup, the Panthers will need to continue to add to their depth at receiver. With most of the big-name receivers off the board in free agency and the lack of interest, the Panthers have in paying big money to another receiver, I would expect them to draft at least one receiver, if not two.

You know that Robby Anderson and DJ Moore are going to produce on a weekly basis, but is David Moore the sure-fire answer as the No. 3 guy? I'm not sold that he is. Even if that is the belief in the front office, competition is needed and there are plenty of guys in this year's draft class that can push Moore for that third spot.

