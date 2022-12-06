Baker Mayfield's New Team Revealed

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a career-low 57% of his pass attempts. Interim head coach Steve Wilks wanted to give Sam Darnold a chance to start against the Denver Broncos and he performed well in the 23-10 win. Following the game, Wilks named Darnold the starter moving forward.

"Baker has been nothing but a professional since he's been here. A complete pro. Tremendous respect for him. As he and I had a conversation, I talked about my decision at the time to go to Cleveland was all based off him and the offense and to have an opportunity to be with a productive team that I felt could move the ball. This is a tough business and sitting in my seat, it's a tough decision on my part but it was something that I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward."

