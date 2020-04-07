AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Luke Kuechly and Julius Peppers Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

Schuyler Callihan

Monday afternoon, the NFL announced its all-decade team, which included two former Carolina Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly and DE Julius Peppers. 

Peppers spent a combined ten years in the Panthers organization, serving two stints (2002-09, 2017-18). He will not only be remembered for being the sack artist that he was, but for being one of the best players to ever suit up in the blue and silver. In his first full season as a starter, the Panthers reached the Super Bowl in 2003, which was the team’s first ever appearance in the NFL’s most prized game. 

Peppers finished his career with 719 tackles, 175 tackles for loss, and a whopping 159.5 sacks. He was also a 9X Pro Bowler and a 3X All-Pro.

This offseason, Kuechly shocked the entire sports world with the announcement of his retirement at the age of 28. He played eight seasons in the league (all with Panthers) and was a 7X Pro Bowler and a 5X All-Pro. 

Not only was Kuechly the best defensive player for the Panthers, but one could argue he was the best defensive player in the entire NFL. His football IQ is through the roof and could telestrate where every play was going before the ball was snapped. He was a big part in Carolina’s 15-1 season in 2015, the year they made it to the Super Bowl. 

He finished his career with 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. 

Both Peppers and Kuechly will go down as NFL and Panther greats. Will they both end up in the Hall of Fame? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers GM Marty Hurney to "Explore All Options" with the No. 7 Pick

Trade up? Trade down? The Panthers GM says everything is on the table

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersRhule

The Real Reason Why the Panthers "Gave Up" on Cam Newton

Digging deeper into the breakup of Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jwillbrown7

The Biggest Draft Busts in Panthers Franchise History

We review the most regretful draft picks in Carolina's short history

Jason Hewitt

Marty Hurney: Panthers Were Up Front With Cam About His Departure

Carolina Panthers GM speaks on release of Cam Newton

Jack Duffy

Will Teddy Bridgewater Have More Success in Carolina than Cam Newton?

There’s a lot of weaponry around Teddy B to be successful early in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

Cat13

Panthers To Begin Virtual Offseason Workouts

Panthers' players will be sent iPads and tablets to begin virtually preparing for the 2020 NFL season.

Jack Duffy

Five Baylor Bears the Panthers Could Draft

Could Matt Rhule add more former players to his roster in Carolina?

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Rewind: Remembering Steve Smith's Amazing Comeback 2005 Season

Steve Smith's 2005 season was one for the record books

John Pentol

Panthers Big Board: WR Jerry Jeudy

An in-depth look at the star Alabama wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

Kshoezncgator

Robby Anderson's Special Bond With Matt Rhule

Anderson says if it weren't for Rhule fighting for his reinstate at Temple, he wouldn't be where he is today.

Jack Duffy