Luke Kuechly and Julius Peppers Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

Monday afternoon, the NFL announced its all-decade team, which included two former Carolina Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly and DE Julius Peppers.

Peppers spent a combined ten years in the Panthers organization, serving two stints (2002-09, 2017-18). He will not only be remembered for being the sack artist that he was, but for being one of the best players to ever suit up in the blue and silver. In his first full season as a starter, the Panthers reached the Super Bowl in 2003, which was the team’s first ever appearance in the NFL’s most prized game.

Peppers finished his career with 719 tackles, 175 tackles for loss, and a whopping 159.5 sacks. He was also a 9X Pro Bowler and a 3X All-Pro.

This offseason, Kuechly shocked the entire sports world with the announcement of his retirement at the age of 28. He played eight seasons in the league (all with Panthers) and was a 7X Pro Bowler and a 5X All-Pro.

Not only was Kuechly the best defensive player for the Panthers, but one could argue he was the best defensive player in the entire NFL. His football IQ is through the roof and could telestrate where every play was going before the ball was snapped. He was a big part in Carolina’s 15-1 season in 2015, the year they made it to the Super Bowl.

He finished his career with 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

Both Peppers and Kuechly will go down as NFL and Panther greats. Will they both end up in the Hall of Fame? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

