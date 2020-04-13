AllPanthers
Luke Kuechly Discusses Future Plans

Schuyler Callihan

This offseason, the Carolina Panthers lost their most valuable defensive player and one of the best players in franchise history with the retirement of linebacker Luke Kuechly. 

For Panthers fans that have been wondering what Kuechly plans to do now that his playing career is over, well, we may have a better idea after his latest interview with NBC's Mike Tirico.

"I want to find a way to stay involved in football somehow." Kuechly told Tirico. "I think if you can find a way and stay involved and be in the conversation with football, whether that's with your team, with your coaches, or it's some sort of front office role, whether it's a network role. I'm trying to explore all of my options at this point," he added.

So, although it doesn't seem likely that Keuchly will be gracing the sidelines as a NFL assistant coach this upcoming season, it could be a legit possibility in the near future. His football IQ is through the roof and would bring a plethora of knowledge to any NFL organization.

Where do you see Kuechly taking his next step? Will he coach, become a broadcaster, front office personnel or something else? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

